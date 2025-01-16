INFORMATION: Accumulation of water in the Galisbay pond | FAXINFO

The Saint-Martin Community, through its Water Cycle Service, is closely monitoring the situation of water accumulation in the pond, affecting residents in the Hameau du Pont, Galisbay and Agrément sectors.

Currently, swell conditions do not allow the outlet to be opened, an operation necessary to evacuate stagnant water.

Indeed, a premature openinge could cause sea water to enter the pond, thus aggravating the inconvenience already felt.

The service teams are closely monitoring the evolution of marine conditions and are keeping ready to intervene as soon as these are favorable.

This operation will allow restore a living environment normal for the affected residents.

The Community thanks local residentss for their patience and ensures that all its efforts remain mobilized to resolve this situation as soon as the weather permits.

