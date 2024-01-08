INFORMATION: Exceptional closure of the Citizenship and Immigration service reception | FAXINFO

The reception of the Citizenship and Immigration service of the prefecture of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin will be exceptionally closed on Tuesday January 9 and Wednesday January 10, 2024.

People with an appointment will be received upon presentation of their invitation. The reception of the service will resume at usual hours on Thursday January 11, 2024.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/information-fermeture-exceptionnelle-de-laccueil-du-service-citoyennete-et-immigration/