INFORMATION / FISH DAY 2025: The famous fish festival postponed to June 8 | FAXINFO

Initially scheduled for May 4, Fish Day 2025 will finally take place Sunday June 8, from 9 a.m. to 22 p.m., in the Galisbay parking lot. The Collectivité de Saint-Martin, organizer of the event, invites the population to come celebrate this festive and friendly day dedicated to the sea and its treasures. A day that will also pay tribute to all our fishermen. Since its creation, Fish Day has established itself as an unmissable event, where traditions, gastronomy and local culture meet in a family atmosphere. This year again, the “From the Sea to the Pot” spirit will be celebrated as it should be. Mark your calendars!

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/information-fish-day-2025-la-celebre-fete-du-poisson-reportee-au-8-juin/