INFORMATION: Stop the scams! | FAXINFO

As part of their mission to monitor the security of payment methods in the French overseas territories, the IEDOM (Overseas Departments Issuing Institute) and the IEOM (Overseas Issuing Institute) are launching a major communications campaign aimed at overseas banking users. Entitled "Stop Scams," it aims to prevent scams they may fall victim to.

Cybersecurity surveys show that awareness of scams is growing and that good habits are becoming established. However, fraudsters continue to lurk and continually innovate, devising new techniques to steal your money. Emails, calls, text messages, social media, generative artificial intelligence… all means are open to making contact and gaining your trust. No one is safe, even the most sophisticated. Stay on your guard to avoid losing everything. When you value your money, you hold onto it!

"Stop scams" target in Private three fraud schemes :

• Fake bank advisor fraud

A fake bank advisor calls you claiming there's a suspicious transaction on your bank account. To stop this transaction, they ask you to urgently provide them with your online banking or bank card details. However, if a suspicious transaction is detected on your account, your banker can block it without needing this information. If you have the slightest doubt, hang up and call your bank or regular advisor yourself, and carefully review the transactions on your account.

• Unconditional credit fraud

People who are struggling to obtain credit from a banking institution are easy targets for this scam. Attractive advertisements promise immediate credit with no strings attached, simply by paying an application fee that may seem very small. However, once the application fee is paid, there's no news from the scammer who has collected the money and disappears. Be vigilant before signing up for a credit offer and check that the institution is authorized to provide such an offer.

• Check fraud

Checks are the most commonly used payment method! The person offers to write the check for you, but by letting them do so, they can change the amount and the recipient. So, above all, take the time to complete your check yourself.

To reach as many people as possible and avoid long, complex speeches, IEDOM and IEOM are posting three colorful, straightforward visuals online. The goal is simple: to inform people about the immediate action to take when faced with these situations to avoid being scammed.

Discover the STOP SCAMS campaign from IEDOM and IEOM on their site and their social networks:

https://stop-arnaques.iedom-ieom.fr/

