INTERVIEW: William Demy, president of the association “Les Ailes de Grand-Case” | FAXINFO

If you don’t know William, you’re certainly familiar with his hotels and his iconic brand on the island: “Love.” But what led him to the presidency of the association for the new Grand-Case flight school can be summed up in two words: friendship and passion. In this interview, discover one of the faces behind “Les Ailes de Grand-Case” (The Wings of Grand-Case), the new flight school of the Yves Blanchet Aeroclub, named in honor of their friend who passed away in 2018, the founder of the first Grand-Case flying club.



Where does your passion for aviation come from?

It goes back to my youth! My grandfather, when I was 18 or 20, was determined that I go to flight school. I was young and never really thought about it. So, in 2011, at 40, I thought, “Why not!” and I did it myself, partly to honor him. I do it more for pleasure; I’m a private pilot. When I fly, I always have an instructor or another pilot with me because I want it to remain enjoyable. You put me in a plane, and I’m happy.

What did you feel the first time you piloted a plane?

I thought to myself, “This is impossible, there’s too much information, too many buttons…” But it’s the same as when you change cars, really; there’s a bit of an adjustment period. After three or four hours of flying, you start to get a feel for the plane, you see how it reacts. But at first, seeing all those buttons can be intimidating. That’s why I always say, you have to take your time, understand things properly, and there’s no need to stress. We’re very well looked after at the flying club; we’re always safe, which is the top priority.

How did you end up as president of the flight school when you are not an instructor?

I didn’t have a choice! (laughs) When I arrived at the last meeting, they told me, “You’re the president!” I’m very busy, but I said, “Yes, no problem.” I’ll put my presidency up for re-election at the next general meeting, and if anyone wants to take it, I’d be delighted. But I just wanted to help move things forward, to help Marc and Romain (the two instructors), for everyone’s benefit.

What will your day-to-day role be in the association?

We have regular meetings. We all communicate daily on a WhatsApp group because everyone has other jobs. But for me, taking an extra 10 or 15 minutes a day to answer an email or a phone call is doable. If I schedule a date and time to be with the students, I’m there. We’re there. We’ll give it our all.

What makes you most proud of this project?

First of all, it’s about sharing it with friends. We’re all passionate about it. But what makes me proudest is especially the tribute we’re paying to Yves Blanchet. He was an extraordinary guy who contributed so much to the world of aeronautics. I’d leave his classes and thank him every time. He gave you everything; I learned so much from him.

Interview by DR

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/entretien-william-demy-president-de-lassociation-les-ailes-de-grand-case/