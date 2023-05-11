“Juliette Mingau” Prize: traditional dances in the spotlight! | FAXINFO

Juliette Mingau still lives and as proof, the work of her whole life, to make traditional dance known to as many people as possible, has been distilled in diverse and varied, colorful and vibrant choreographies.

As part of the Festival des Langues, Art et Culture 2023, the “Juliette Mingau” prize demonstrated that “Let’s dance our islands! » is now part of the preservation of the heritage of Saint-Martin.

Karine (daughter), Claudine (daughter-in-law) and Miguel (son) Mingau greeted, with great emotion, the tribute paid to our Juliette through this award.

The jury chaired by Karine Mingau had trouble deliberating as the choreographies were of high quality!

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/prix-juliette-mingau-les-danses-traditionnelles-a-lhonneur/