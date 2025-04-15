JUSTICE / Fight against fraud: checks are intensifying in the Northern Islands | FAXINFO

Meeting in plenary session at the beginning of April under the co-chairmanship of Prefect Cyrille Le Vély and Prosecutor Xavier Sicot, the territorial anti-fraud operational committee (COTAF) of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy has drawn up the review of actions carried out in 2024 and set its priorities for 2025.

This interministerial system aims to coordinate the actions of State services to fight more efficiently against the fraud tax, social, customs or even related to illegal work. It allows for the pooling of resources and the cross-fertilization of expertise to respond to increasingly complex and organized fraud.

In 2024, 74 control operations interdepartmental investigations were carried out (compared to 85 in 2023), mainly in the construction and public works, catering, food retail, garages, fishing and vehicle rental sectors. These actions made it possible to detect a hundred offenses, ranging from non-compliance with hygiene rules to illegal fishing, including situations of illegal work or failure to declare activity.

Concrete sanctions have been taken: ten administrative closures et 55 construction site closuresIn 2025, COTAF intends to maintain this momentum with increased vigilance in other sectors, such as hotels, fitness centers, nautical activities, and private security. This mobilization is reaffirmed in the service of a healthier and more equitable economy in both territories. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/justice-lutte-contre-la-fraude-les-controles-sintensifient-dans-les-iles-du-nord/