Last straight line for student grant applications | FAXINFO

Students, you have until May 15, 2023 to submit your scholarship applications! As part of the first measures of the reform of student grants initiated by the government, some changes will take place at the start of the 2023 academic year.

The eligibility scales for social criteria have been increased by 6%, theoretically allowing 35.000 additional students to be eligible. At the same time, the amount of scholarships will be increased, up to 37 euros per step.

The procedures are done on the Crous website

The amounts of CROUS student grants based on social criteria are calculated according to the resources of your household and therefore of your parents. As a reminder, these student grants are organized according to 8 levels (from 0bis to 7). The amount paid monthly to the student varies according to the level assigned.

The amounts of student grants for the 2023-2024 academic year will go from 145,40 euros for level 0bis up to 633,50 euros per month for level 7. It is 37 euros more per level that will be paid at the start of the 2023 academic year for students. The monthly payment amounts are as follows:

• Echelon 0bis: 145,40 euros;

• Tier 1: €216,30;

• Tier 2: €307,10;

• Tier 3: €382,80;

• Tier 4: €458,70;

• Tier 5: €521,20;

• Tier 6: €550,60;

• Level 7: 633,40 euros.

This increase in the amounts of student scholarships will therefore be beneficial to all CROUS scholarship students. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/derniere-ligne-droite-pour-les-demandes-de-bourse-etudiante/