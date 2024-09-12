LAW / Industrial tribunal: major step forward for Saint-Martin advisors | FAXINFO

The Medef of Saint-Martin recently obtained official recognition of the difficulties encountered by the industrial tribunal advisers of Saint-Martin sitting on the Industrial Tribunal of Basse-Terre in Guadeloupe.

Until now, these advisers had to travel 36 hours, including 270 km of travel and a night in a hotel, for hearings lasting 2 to 3 hours. This travel time of the Industrial Tribunal advisers was not taken into consideration until now, in addition to the fact that the compensation scales for both hearing time and travel expenses had not been revalued for many years.

Thus, the Medef of Saint-Martin had already been able to obtain, after a long fight, the decree of December 24, 2015, which already raised awareness of the situation of Saint-Martin councilors.

Today :

1 – Decree No. 2024-621 of June 26, 2024 relating to compensation for travel time for industrial tribunal advisers sitting on the industrial tribunal of Basse-Terre (Guadeloupe), supplemented by the order of July 8, 2024 setting the fixed indemnity for the compensation referred to in Article R 1523-6 of the Labor Code, reinforce the aforementioned decree of December 24, 2015.

2 – But also, the decree of September 20, 2023 amending the decree of July 3, 2006 setting the rates of mission allowances provided for in Article 3 of Decree No. 2006-781 of July 3, 2006 setting the conditions and methods of payment of expenses incurred by temporary travel of State civilian personnel,

Finally, a sort of balance has been re-established, allowing the industrial tribunal advisers of Saint-Martin or Saint-Barthélemy, carrying out their public service mission within the Industrial Tribunal of Basse-Terre, to be compensated in a slightly more coherent manner for hearing times and travel expenses, but also, and this is the new feature, for travel time between the northern islands and the court.

These texts published after the closure of the national application campaign were unable to attract new industrial tribunal advisers included in the next term of 2025. Let us hope that these improvements, perceived as a major step forward by the president of the Industrial Tribunal Council of Basse-Terre and the Fipcom-Medef of Saint-Martin Michel Vogel, will now encourage more business leaders to get involved during the next campaign. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/droit-prudhommes-avancee-majeure-pour-les-conseillers-de-saint-martin/