LEISURE / Émile Choisy’s little pirates win the CTOS Boat Regatta | FAXINFO

Galion Beach once again vibrated to the rhythm of oars, laughter and applause last Wednesday.

For second round of the Boat Regatta organized by the The after school Extra-curricular activities department (CTOS), the kindergarten took over from their elders with enthusiasm and panache.

Same principle as for the first round, the youngest embarked on the world of pirates, ready to challenge the waves aboard cardboard ships made by their little hands. Five boats, all built in the leisure center workshops, were thus put into the water under the watchful eye of their comrades and the instructors, the latter taking command of the boats for the race. Only two made it to the finish line without capsizing, but the shipwrecks did not dampen the atmosphere in any way: between bursts of laughter and splashes, everyone was able to enjoy the pleasure of the adventure. It is Émile Choisy school who distinguished herself by winning the race, to the cheers of her collective reception of minors and a moment of shared joy, symbol of the team spirit and creativity instilled by the teams, led by Bérénice Babot, head of CTOS after-school serviceThe afternoon continued in an equally festive atmosphere, with paddle boarding, games and other water activities, offering children a beautiful epilogue to their vacation. _Vx

See also: https://www.faxinfo.fr/loisirs-carton-plein-pour-la-boat-regatta-de-la-ctos/

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/loisirs-les-petits-pirates-demile-choisy-remportent-la-boat-regatta-de-la-ctos/