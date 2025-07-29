LEISURE: Full house for the CTOS Boat Regatta | FAXINFO

The beach Galleon was transformed into a real adventure playground on July 18. Under the sparkling eyes of some 600 children aged 3 to 12, the three cardboard boats took the start of the first round of the Boat Regatta organized by the The after school Extra-curricular activities department (CTOS). A colorful and joyful show, this year under the sign of “Pirates of the Seven Seas".

The event, free and open to all, is one of the key summer events for leisure centers. Handcrafted as part of the CTOS workshops, the boats looked great on the sand, but the navigation exercise is not always easyAnd yet, the animators, like good improvised captains, handled their paddles brilliantly to round two buoys and cross the finish line, to the wild encouragement of the young spectators.

Beyond the competition, the day had all the makings of a great celebration. After the regatta, the children enjoyed water activities, kayaking, paddleboarding and games, before a friendly picnic. A winning formula which highlights theplayful and educational spirit actions carried out by Bérénice Babot, head of the CTOS after-school service, and her team. And the Boat Regatta adventure doesn't end there: The next round is announced for tomorrow morning, July 30, with five boats competing, still at Galion. Enough to promise an even more epic sea battle! _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/loisirs-carton-plein-pour-la-boat-regatta-de-la-ctos/