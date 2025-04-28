LEISURE: The kite ballet in Galisbay | FAXINFO

For the second edition of the kite festival Organized by the Caisse Territoriale des Œuvres Scolaires de Saint-Martin (CTOS), 300 children and their winged creature gathered in the Galisbay parking lot.

Last Friday, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., the Galisbay parking lot was transformed into enchanted lair for the children from the Emile Choisy, Evelina Halley, Ghislaine Rogers, Elie Gibs, Clair Saint-Maximin and Jean Anselme schools. Even though the weather was unpredictable, the little adventurers took to the sky, making their flying canvas dance. All the colors were in the air! “I am so moved to see all these colors floating in the sky. It is a joy to see the children playing outside together. It's a change from the tablet and the television…” confides Bérénice Babot, head of the CTOS after-school service. For those who had not brought their own celestial companion, the organization offered a workshop to make your own kite. Using coconut leaves, newspaper, garbage bags and fabric, each of the young artisans created a unique object to cut through the sky and the wind. The CTOS had also planned a reserve of kites, each more shimmering than the last, to ensure a magical moment. For the next events, Bérénice Babot is already planning a Double Dutch competition (crossed jump ropes) and paper rockets to make yourself. Never short of ideas, for everyone's greatest pleasure!

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/loisirs-le-ballet-des-cerfs-volants-a-galisbay/