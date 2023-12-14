LOCAL LIFE: Maggy Gumbs named Knight of the National Order of Merit | FAXINFO

On December 5, Louis Mussington, president of the Community, announced the appointment of Maggy Gumbs as a knight of the national order of merit.

For this special occasion, Louis Mussington spoke in these terms: I am extremely proud to announce that Maggy Gumbs, an emblematic figure of our community, has been named a Knight of the National Order of Merit by the Ministry of Defense. interior by decree of November 29, 2023 of the President of the Republic (official journal of November 30, 2023). After 36 years of dedication to our territory, Maggy Gumbs, née Raghoumandan, has distinguished herself through her work and commitment. Her entire career, notably as former director of the CCISM and then of the Local Mission, reflects remarkable leadership, highlighting her commitment to employment, training and economic development in Saint-Martin and in the Caribbean. His journey inspires not only our community in Saint-Martin but also well beyond. Bravo Maggy, for this well-deserved distinction! Your passion, perseverance and dedication are an example to all. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vie-locale-maggy-gumbs-nommee-chevalier-de-lordre-national-du-merite-2/