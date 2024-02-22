LOCAL LIFE: Make your stand request for Fish Day before February 23, 2024! | FAXINFO

The Collectivity of Saint-Martin informs you of the opening of registrations for the reservation of a stand on Fish Day, May 5, 2024 in Galisbay.

Applications must be submitted online before Friday February 23, 2024 at 12 p.m. Please note, places are limited.

Registrations can only be done online, via the form below: https://forms.gle/pyXTcbJLWFCHT65T7 or scan the attached QR code. To obtain more information, please contact the culture department via the Community switchboard at: 0590 87 50 04 or send an email to: directionactionculturelle@com-saint-martin.fr

