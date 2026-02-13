LONGE-CÔTE / Martinique Open: A tidal wave of medals for the Friendly Longe-Côte | FAXINFO

Barely five months after its creation, the Friendly Longe-Côte This marks a remarkable performance. Saint-Martin club picked up 14 medals during the 3rd edition of the Martinique International Aqua Walking Open, organized on February 7 and 8 in Sainte-Anne. In total: 7 gold medals, 6 silver medals and 1 bronze medal.



Facing 183 competitors Coming from Martinique, Guadeloupe, Marie-Galante, Saint-Martin, as well as mainland France and Italy, the team managed to prevail in a competition that has become a qualifier for the French championships. Selected after several months of specific training overseen by the national coach, six athletes – four women and two men – represented the club in almost all events.

A highlight of the weekend: the victory in the mixed 4 x 50m paddle relaywith 9 teams competing. After eliminating the Coolamon team in the semi-final at home, the Saint-Martin team faced the Martinique team Mi Lavi in ​​the final. At the end of a close battleThe victory was decided by a few seconds in favor of Friendly Longe-Côte.

On an individual levelCelya distinguished herself with three titles and two silver medals. Elsa earned two golds and one bronze. Dominique and Yannik each added a gold and a silver, while Christine and Nadine took second place. A promising start for the young club.

Full results of the Friendly Longe-Côte club from Saint-Martin at the MARTINIQUE INTERNATIONAL AQUA WALKING OPEN:



50M Mono Solo Paddle (89 attendees)



22nd overall – BALET Dominique – 2 00:00:43.45 -> 4th Antilles zone

26th overall – BRIGE Celya (OR) – 00:00:43.93 -> 1st Antilles zone

27th overall – PETETIN Elsa – 00:00:43.98 -> 1st Antilles zone

41st overall – Yannik Le BOT – 00:00:46.47

45th overall – Christine Le BOT – 00:00:48.42 -> 4th in the Antilles zone

72nd overall – Y MUNG Nadine – 00:00:52.37



200M Solo Bare Hands (124 attendees)



17th overall – BRIGE Celya (MONEY) – 00:03:03.68 -> 1st Antilles zone

20th overall – PETETIN Elsa (BRONZE) – 1 00:03:11.20 -> 1st Antilles zone

37th overall – BALET Dominique – 3 00:03:19.90

67th overall – Yannik Le BOT – 2 00:03:36.10

83rd overall – Le BOT Christine – 2 00:03:42.51

87th overall – Y MUNG Nadine – 2 00:03:45.33

400M Pair (44 teams)



9th – BRIGE Celya (OR) & PETETIN Elsa (OR) – 00:06:29.97 -> 1st West Indies zone

20th – Yannik the BOT (MONEY) & BALET Dominique (MONEY) – 00:06:54.94 -> 1st Antilles zone

28th – Christine Le BOT (MONEY) & Y MUNG Nadine (MONEY) – 00:07:22.28 -> 1st Antilles zone



4 x 50m mixed relay (9 teams)



1st – Mixed Team: BRIGE Celya / Senior (OR) – PETETIN Elsa / Master 1 (OR) – Yannik the Bot / Master 2 (OR) – BALET Dominique / Master 3 (OR)



COASTAL TRAIL (53 attendees)



13th – BRIGE Celya (MONEY) – 00:59:29 – -> 3rd woman / 1st zone Antilles

29th – BALET Dominique 3 01:05:13 -> 20th man

