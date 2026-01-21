MAD ISLAND FESTIVAL: a major new cultural event | FAXINFO

A major new project is enriching the local cultural landscape with the official announcement of MAD ISLAND FESTIVAL, an ambitious event that aims to redefine the rules of festivals in the Caribbean. Co-produced by MAD EVENTS et TUNED Production, structure behind the SXM Festival, this new event marks a strategic turning point for the island, affirming its desire to establish itself as an international, premium festive destination deeply rooted in Caribbean cultures.



La first edition will be held March 27 and 28 on the iconic site of Happy bay, a local expectation finally fulfilled. Mythical placeLong associated with electronic music, it will this time host a festival with a distinct identity urban, Caribbean and international, designed to bring together local audiences and festival-goers from abroad. A deliberate evolutiondriven by the desire to open this spectacular natural site to new musical aesthetics and to a a more inclusive and unifying format.

The MAD ISLAND FESTIVAL is based on the meeting of two complementary areas of expertiseMAD EVENTS brings its territorial anchoring, its creativity and its ability to mobilize local energy. TUNED Production, with over ten years of experience with the SXM Festival, contributes with its international expertise in terms of programming, production and logistics. Together, the two structures share a common ambition: to create in Saint-Martin a benchmark event, destined to shine far beyond the territory.

Near thirty DJs and artists are already announced for this first edition, blending local talent, major figures of the Caribbean scene, and international artists. The program will be revealed gradually, with the expected announcement of several headliners, one international surprise intended to leave a lasting mark on the festival’s identity.

Thought of as a immersive experienceThe MAD ISLAND FESTIVAL will offer, from 20h to 4h, a ambitious scenography, laser shows, artistic performances and high-level visual production, transforming Happy Bay into a true haven between nature and technology. A village of creators and a culinary offering showcasing local flavors will complete the experience, reinforcing the strong link between the event and the region.

With the opening of its ticket office, including a limited Early Bird phaseThe MAD ISLAND FESTIVAL is establishing itself as much more than a simple musical event: a structuring cultural project, serving the influence of Saint-Martin and its identity.



Information and tickets: madislandfestival.com – +590 690 22 72 84

Instagram: Madevents.sxm – Mad_island.festival

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/mad-island-festival-un-nouveau-rendez-vous-culturel-denvergure/