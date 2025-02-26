Man in the street: How are you dealing with rising prices in supermarkets? | FAXINFO

Large-scale retailers are concerned about the price increases imposed by manufacturers. Between patience and tricks, consumers are having a difficult start to the year in the supermarket aisles.

Christel (surface technician) : We need fruits and vegetables, and these kinds of products should not be so expensive today. I had to stop buying some biscuits that my son loved. And, for some time now, I have been comparing prices a lot in stores to try to spend less. Unfortunately, here, we do not have much choice outside of the big supermarkets. Local produce markets are almost non-existent on the island.

Claude (retired) : You know, I'll be 85 in a few days, so I don't stop myself from buying what I like. Even if prices go up, I continue to consume, we have no choice. Otherwise, we stay at home. But actually, I just bought some fruit from the local greengrocer. It's true that the situation is pushing us to consume better and more in local markets.

Marian (shopkeeper): To tell the truth, there is not much we can do about rising prices, we deal with them. However, regarding the products I sell, I make them entirely in-house. It is more economical for a better quality finished product. For the rest of the merchandise, I continue to source from Guadeloupe and Martinique even if the prices increase. We adapt. We remain patient, hoping that things will change soon.

Interview by LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/micro-trottoir-comment-faites-vous-face-a-la-hausse-des-prix-en-supermarche/