MEMORY: Commemoration ceremony of the 106th anniversary of the 1918 Armistice in the Community Gardens | FAXINFO

Twenty-four hours before the Saint-Martin's Day celebrations in Quartier d'Orléans, a commemorative ceremony for the Armistice of the First World War was organized Sunday morning at 9 a.m. in the Gardens of the Hôtel de la Collectivité.

The ceremony marking the 106th anniversary of the Armistice of the Great War took place in the presence of Louis Mussington, President of the COM, Marie-Hildegarde Chauveau, Sub-Prefect, representing Vincent Berton, Delegate Prefect of the Northern Islands, Jean Richard, President of the Saint-Martin Veterans Association, as well as the civil and military authorities. Louis Mussington and Marie-Hildegarde Chauveau took turns laying wreaths at the foot of the War Memorial before observing a minute of silence in memory of the freedom fighters, of all those who fell for France. A friendly drink in the premises of the Saint-Martin Veterans Association brought the moving ceremony to a close. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/memoire-ceremonie-de-commemoration-du-106eme-anniversaire-de-larmistice-de-1918-dans-les-jardins-de-la-collectivite/