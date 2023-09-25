MEMORY: The future national memorial to the victims of slavery in the Trocadéro gardens | FAXINFO

On April 27, 2018, on the occasion of the 170th anniversary of the signing of the decree to abolish slavery in the French colonies, the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron committed to having a memorial erected in Paris to pay tribute to the victims of slavery.

On September 20, 2023, a meeting of the steering committee was held at the Ministry of Overseas Territories, under the co-chairmanship of the Minister Delegate in charge of Overseas Territories, Philippe Vigier, and Serge Romana, president of the Esclavage et Fondation. reconciliation, concerning the memorial to the victims of slavery. The location of this Memorial was validated by all the members of the COPIL and will be located in the Trocadéro gardens. The Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, confirmed the provision of this emblematic site to create a “memorial garden”. The symbolic significance is strong since it is the site where the Declaration of Human Rights was proclaimed and signed in 1948 and where the Museum of Man is located, which since 2017 has become a major place for education against racism. Located in the heart of the French capital, this architectural work will pay universal tribute to the memory of the 4 million slaves of the former French colonies and more generally to the memory of the millions of victims of trafficking and slavery throughout the world. the world. The State, in collaboration with the City of Paris, will launch a competitive procedure allowing artists and landscapers to submit proposals highlighting nearly 200.000 names of slaves freed in 1848 in Guadeloupe, Guyana, La Réunion, and in Martinique. The Operator of Heritage and Cultural Real Estate Projects (OPPIC) will ensure delegated project management. The future National Memorial will have an educational scope with an extension of the approach in digital form. Particular attention will be paid to youth, in order to make this memorial approach accessible to future citizens, whether they are in France or overseas. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/memoire-le-futur-memorial-national-des-victimes-de-lesclavage-aux-jardins-du-trocadero/