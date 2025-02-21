MICRO-TROTTOIR: Is the dream of becoming a homeowner still possible in Saint-Martin? | FAXINFO

To develop the housing stock and improve access to housing, the Community is implementing an action plan from March, in accordance with the tripartite agreement signed on February 13 with Action Logement and the State.

Sylvie (college principal): I have been a homeowner for 18 years. It has not been easy because I am a single woman and banks do not like that. The prices were already high at the time but, today, the price of a studio is exorbitant. When my daughter wanted to become independent, she could not find rent below €1200 per month. So, if the Community wants to build more social and accessible housing for young people, it is a very good thing.

Guillermo (storekeeper): I live with my partner, my two children and another person in a shared apartment. Since I've been in a relationship, it's easier to pay the rent, that's for sure. But, for my children, I plan to become a homeowner in the next 10 years. Hoping that the systems that are being developed at the moment will come to fruition, and allow us to ensure the future of our children.

Jislaine (stove) : I have many relatives who suffer from unsanitary housing. There are many families here, it is terrible to live in such conditions when you have children. Before becoming a homeowner, I lived in a studio for several years. I even had to leave my young daughter with my mother… It was too small for me. Today, prices are rising and I am afraid for our children. I hope that this agreement will keep its promises, we have to build, there are real needs!

Interview by LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/micro-trottoir-le-reve-de-devenir-proprietaire-est-il-encore-possible-a-saint-martin/