MICRO-TROTTOIR: Should TikTok be banned in France? | FAXINFO

In 2020, India was the first country to ban TikTok. Afghanistan followed suit in April 2022 and Nepal was added to the list last November. Since then, many countries have been questioning the subject. On Sunday, January 19, the United States rekindled the debate after temporarily banning access to the social network on its territory. For the French too, it seems difficult to resist this platform with more than 1,5 billion users worldwide.

Julina (high school student): No, TikTok should not be banned in France! It's entertaining and personally, it de-stresses me. I don't spend all day on it but I realize that I spend several hours on it every day. If it becomes complicated to follow at school then you have to reduce your time spent on social networks, that's for sure. When it's time to do my homework, I put my phone aside to stay focused. And then, I pick it up again as soon as I'm done. But it's okay, I can manage.

Emmanuel (refrigeration engineer): I'm more in favor of banning TikTok. It's a really mind-numbing social network where you can find videos that require less than 20 seconds of concentration and where the content is chopped up. It always has to go faster. I watch a lot of videos on Instagram so it's not very different in the end, but I still try to limit my time spent on the networks. The problem with younger people is that they are less aware of the impact of the networks and especially less able to self-discipline.

Gabriel (landscaper): I have been using TikTok for 4 years and it is a good way to keep busy when you are bored. I would be against banning it because it can be useful. For example, I discover recipes, I follow the news of certain artists and athletes. I do not use it when I am with my friends. I go out, I do my activities, I do not spend all my time on the networks. On the other hand, I think that it should be banned for minors. They have access to content that is surely not good for them.

Interview by LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/micro-trottoir-devrait-on-interdire-tiktok-en-france/