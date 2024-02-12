Ministerial reshuffle: the president of the CCISM speaks | FAXINFO

Angèle Dormoy, president of the Interprofessional Consular Chamber of Saint-Martin, accompanied by members of the General Assembly, congratulates Marie Guévenoux on her appointment as new Minister Delegate for Overseas Territories.

“While we welcome this new chapter with enthusiasm, we hope that the Interministerial Committee for Overseas Territories (CIOM), whose next meeting was scheduled for the end of February during the Salon de l’Agriculture, will continue,” declared Angèle Dormoy in a press release. published on the date of the transfer of power between the new Minister for Overseas Territories, Marie Guévenoux, and her predecessor, Philippe Vigier. “It is essential to maintain periodic meetings between government authorities and overseas representatives, in order to respond to the many challenges facing our territories. With six ministers in seven years, stability is now essential to address the issues facing our overseas communities,” concluded the president of the CCISM. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/remaniement-ministeriel-la-presidente-de-la-ccism-sexprime/