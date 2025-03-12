MINISTERIAL VISIT: Manuel Valls visits Saint-Martin this Friday | FAXINFO

Back from New Caledonia and Reunion, Manuel Valls, overseas minister in office since December 23, will carry out a official visit to the Antilles from March 14 to 19. Upon taking office, the Minister of State announced his intention to visit the country.

In Paris at the beginning of the year, Louis Mussington, president of the Collectivité, and the senator Annick petrus have already been able to discuss priority issues in Saint-Martin with Manuel Valls.

The trip of the Minister of Overseas Territories will start in Saint-Martin this Friday, March 14, when Manuel Valls will be welcomed by the new full prefect Cyrille Le Vély, and will continue in Saint-Barthélemy the next day.

The Minister of State will then travel to Guadeloupe from March 15 to 17. He will conclude his trip in Martinique from March 17 to 19.

“Faced with the multiple challenges encountered in the Antilles, particularly that of the dear life, this trip marks the determination of the Minister of State to listen and act in the face of concrete concerns in each of these territories,” the Ministry of Overseas Territories specified in a press release.

At the time of writing, the detailed program of his visit to our country has not yet been revealed. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/visite-ministerielle-manuel-valls-en-visite-a-saint-martin-ce-vendredi/