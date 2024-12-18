MISCELLANEOUS / Fire in Saint-James: a house ravaged by flames | FAXINFO

On the night of Tuesday, December 17, around 1:30 a.m., the firefighters were urgently called to a violent fire in the Saint-James district. When they arrived on the scene, the house in question was completely engulfed in flames.

Faced with the significant risk of the fire spreading to neighbouring houses, the emergency teams quickly deployed their resources to contain the fire. Thanks to an effective and coordinated intervention, the situation was brought under control, thus avoiding more significant damage to nearby homes. The emergency response involved 9 firefighters and a large amount of equipment. After nearly two hours of effort, the fire was completely extinguished at 3:30 a.m., with no casualties. This fire, although spectacular, was contained thanks to the professionalism and responsiveness of the emergency services. The circumstances of this incident remain undetermined for the time being. An investigation could be opened to identify the precise causes of this fire. _VX

