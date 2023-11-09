Modular building at Soualiga college: the safety commission issues an unfavorable opinion | FAXINFO

Following the end of the work carried out by the community of Saint-Martin on the modular building of the Soualiga college, and as the prefect had made a commitment to the representatives of the parents of the students, a safety commission visited on site last Monday, November 6.

PoIn my memory, the security commission is a body responsible for verifying that an establishment open to the public is compliant to welcome the public in complete safety, particularly with regard to the risks of fire and panic.

This body is made up of a representative of the prefect, a representative of the community, a firefighter, a gendarme and a DEAL agent. After visiting the premises, it deliberates and gives an opinion, which can be favorable or unfavorable, depending on what it has observed.

In the case of the modular building of the Soualiga college, the commission meeting on Monday issued an unfavorable opinion for two reasons: the absence of fire extinguishers and the non-functioning of the evacuation alarm system.

These two elements are essential for the protection of students, teachers and all members of the educational community who use the building. Their safety is a priority on which the prefect will not compromise.

To resolve this situation as quickly as possible and allow the building to reopen, a meeting was organized Tuesday afternoon at the prefecture with the community and the rectorate. The community plans to address the difficulties noted. A new security commission has already been scheduled for this Thursday morning.

LAST MINUTE : The community informs that it has put back in place the fire extinguishers which had been moved by the establishment. The alarm placed in restricted mode by the college was to be returned to general mode yesterday afternoon. Everything should therefore be in order for the new visit of the security commission scheduled for this Thursday, November 9. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/batiment-modulaire-du-college-soualiga-la-commission-de-securite-emet-un-avis-defavorable/