MUSIC: Gwoka atmosphere at the Marie-Amélie Leydet school | FAXINFO

Last Friday, May 5 in the afternoon, a workshop was held around the Gwoka masterfully led by Sandrine Malherbe, the director of the Marie-Amélie Leydet school as part of the week of the Festival of Languages, Arts and Cultures 2023.

A film, then short questions were asked to the students to fully understand this universe and the instruments. Then a dance initiation session was organized to the delight of the students. Kudos to them for the show! _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/musique-ambiance-gwoka-a-lecole-marie-amelie-leydet/