MUSIC: Launch of the SXM Festival 2023 | FAXINFO

The great electro music festival whose reputation has become international begins this Wednesday, until Sunday March 12. For this 6th edition, the organization has planned an impeccable program, with renowned DJs and of course, a myriad of local artists.

Five days of celebration, several venues including the iconic Happy Bay, a massive crowd of festival-goers, dozens of local and international artists, the SXM Festival has found the perfect recipe to delight the audience and make the experience unforgettable. With a scenography focused on the underwater world at Happy Bay, this new edition which gives pride of place to the richness of electronic music will begin this Wednesday at noon at Boho, Baie Nettlé. The Happy Bay site, which hosts the two main stages of the SXM Festival, will open at 19 p.m., marking the official launch of this musical event that people keep talking about all over the world. During five days and nights of celebration in music, in addition to the sites of Boho and Happy Bay, the party in a private villa (with Wild Dark, Luk Follin, Rick Rosa, Jameson and Calum), that on a catamaran ( with Sis, Amine K and Paso Doble) and Panorama 2 are obviously on the program. Unveiling, as usual, its line-up in several phases, the SXM Festival welcomes in 2023 legendary artists such as the South African Black Coffee, Marco Carola, the duo CamelPhat or Dubfire. The talents will be plentiful, as will the one-of-a-kind performances._Vx

Info: https://www.sxmfestival.com/line-up

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/musique-lancement-du-sxm-festival-2023/