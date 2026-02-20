Musical event: Sugar Apple live at KKO this Sunday | FAXINFO

Since its creation five years ago, Sugar Apple has continued to ignite stages and captivate audiences with each of its appearances.

Born in Saint-Martin at the initiative of Nalia Muriel, a singer with infectious energy, this acoustic group takes you on a true musical journey through the great classics of jazz, rock, blues, Latin and Caribbean rhythms… in all languages.

Surrounded by talented musicians, Nalia reinterprets songs from diverse cultures and genres with her own unique artistic signature. Blending sensitivity, vocal power, and original arrangements, Sugar Apple offers a vibrant experience, rich in emotion and rhythm.

A musical event from 13 p.m. to 16 p.m., to brighten up a Sunday, with your feet in the sand and facing the ocean at Doumé’s at KKO.

Reservations: +590 690 19 06 20. More info: https://www.sugarapplemusic.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/evenement-musical-sugar-apple-en-live-au-kko-ce-dimanche/