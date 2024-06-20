NARCOTRAFFIC: Nearly 1,2 tonnes of cocaine seized by the Dumont d’Urville vessel off the coast of Martinique | FAXINFO

The fight against drug trafficking continues relentlessly for the Armed Forces in the Antilles (FAA) with nearly 1,2 tonnes of cocaine seized by the Dumont d'Urville on June 8 off the coast of Martinique.

The intervention took place 55 nautical miles (approximately 100 km) south of Martinique on a sailboat flying the Venezuelan flag, previously relocated by a “C26” plane from the Regional Security System (RSS) based in Barbados. When they boarded, the sailors from the Dumont d'Urville vessel seized 40 bales of cocaine with a total weight of 1165 kg.

In accordance with international regulations in the fight against drug trafficking, the crew members and their cargo were handed over to the Venezuelan authorities at sea. The drugs will be destroyed in Venezuela, in the presence of a representative of the French authorities, and the crew members taken into account by Venezuelan justice.

This 9rd seizure of the year 2024 brings the balance sheet of the Armed Forces in the Antilles to more than 15 tonnes of narcotics withdrawn from the distribution networks. The fight against drug trafficking continues! A.F.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/narcotrafic-pres-de-12-tonne-de-cocaine-saisie-par-le-batiment-dumont-durville-au-large-de-la-martinique/