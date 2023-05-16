Naturalization ceremony: nineteen new French citizens received in the Prefecture | FAXINFO

On Thursday, May 11, a welcome ceremony for French citizenship took place in the Prefecture.

This ceremony was conducted by the Delegate Prefect of the Northern Islands, Vincent Berton, in the presence of the Secretary General, Sub-Prefect, Fabien Sésé, Bernadette Davis and Dominique Louisy, respectively 2nd and 3rd Vice-President of the Collectivity, of the Territorial Councilor Martine Beldor and agents of the Citizenship and Immigration Service of the Prefecture of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin. The charter of rights and duties of the French citizen was given to each of the lucky recipients, after singing the Marseillaise. A total of 19 people from various backgrounds (Haiti, Lebanon, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Algeria, Argentina, Canada, Honduras, Colombia) received French nationality.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/ceremonie-de-naturalisation-dix-neuf-nouveaux-citoyens-francais-recus-en-prefecture/