Nine young people from the Northern Islands discovering new horizons with the National Universal Service | FAXINFO

Nine young people from Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin are participating for the first time in the cohesion stay of the Universal National Service (SNU) and left on Saturday June 10 for various centers in Doubs, Gironde, Côtes d'Armor and Vienna.

The SNU is a social project aimed at fostering a feeling of national unity around common values ​​of citizenship, commitment and social cohesion. It is aimed at young French people between the ages of 15 and 17 and includes a two-week cohesion stay in another department and a mission of general interest close to home. Each young person can then pursue a period of commitment on a voluntary basis, between the ages of 16 and 25.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/neuf-jeunes-des-iles-du-nord-a-la-decouverte-de-nouveaux-horizons-avec-le-service-national-universel/