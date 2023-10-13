ORGANIC LAW: Virtual round table this Friday, October 13 | FAXINFO

The Community of Saint-Martin is organizing a Round Table on the institutional question and the evolution of the Organic Law, 20 years after the 2003 referendum, this Friday, October 13, 2023 at 18 p.m.

The organization of this meeting in the presence of Louis Mussington, president of the Collectivity of Saint-Martin, Alain Richardson, 1st vice-president, Angèle Dormoy, president of the Interprofessional Consular Chamber of Saint-Martin (CCISM), Ida Zin Ka Peu , president of the Economic, Social and Cultural Council of Saint-Martin (CESC), Jean Arnell, entrepreneur, and Maître Sandrine Jabouley Delahaye, lawyer, was made urgently following the invitation from the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron launched to all the overseas presidents for a meeting on October 20 at the Élysée. The meeting is a continuation of the work initiated by the Fort-de-France Appeal.

The round table this Friday, October 13 will be broadcast live on the Facebook page of the COM Collectivité de Saint-Martin / Our News and by the IOTV channel Canal + 38 which is hosting the event. The first part of the round table will be dedicated to discussions between the speakers. An interactive sequence with the public is planned for the second part of the program. It will therefore be possible to ask questions in comments on the Facebook page of the Collectivity of Saint-Martin. Questions to which the speakers will answer live. See you this evening at 18 p.m. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/loi-organique-table-ronde-virtuelle-ce-vendredi-13-octobre/