PADEL / More than 60 teams expected for the “International Senior Padel Tour of the Americas” | FAXINFO

A discipline that has been in vogue for several years, Padel has enjoyed great success all over the world. The public will be able to check it out from Thursday December 7 to Sunday December 10 during the “International Senior Padel Tour of the Americas” where many big names are expected on the courts of the SXM Padel Club located opposite the Belair Beach hotel.

More than 60 teams will be present on the three courts of the SXM Padel Club throughout the competition. Players of all levels, both amateurs and former professionals, will represent many countries: Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Brazil, Panama, Puerto Rico, England, France, Spain, Curaçao, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Ireland and the United States.

The tournament, men's and women's categories, will kick off this Thursday, December 7, with the finals scheduled for Sunday, December 10 from 17 p.m. Free entry. A catering service and refreshments will also be available for sale throughout the event.

Organizers encourage residents and visitors from both parts of the island to come and experience this spectacular discipline during the tournament. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/padel-plus-de-60-equipes-attendues-pour-le-international-senior-padel-tour-of-the-americas/