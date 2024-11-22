Parenting Week: change of dates | FAXINFO

The UP RISING social center joins the CAF of Guadeloupe and Saint-Martin and the networks of parenting houses for the organization of the parenting week, as announced in a previous edition. Here are some date changes to take into consideration so as not to miss any of these actions that will take place in the premises of the social center in Quartier d'Orléans.

The meditation session for parents on stress management (inspired by Chinese medicine techniques) has been postponed to Tuesday, November 26 at 18:00 p.m. (1 hour) and the discussion group on the mental load of parents “let's talk about” has been brought forward to Saturday, November 30 at 15:3 p.m. The Christmas-themed baking workshop for a 23-generation family on Saturday, November 15 at 7:14 p.m. is already full. A second session will take place on December XNUMX at XNUMX:XNUMX p.m.

As a reminder, places are limited so registration for the workshops is mandatory. The participation fee is a symbolic €1 per workshop and per participant. There is no restriction on the place of residence. The meditation workshop and the discussion group are open only to mothers and fathers. However, childcare, around fun activities, will be offered during the workshops to allow parents who do not have a childcare solution to participate in the workshops. _VX

Information and registration: 0590 87 75 53 or contact@semtaroute.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/semaine-de-la-parentalite-changement-de-dates/