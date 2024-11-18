Parenting Week: three major actions | FAXINFO

LOCAL LIFE

Parenting Week: three major actions

The UP RISING social center joins the CAF of Guadeloupe and Saint-Martin and the networks of parenting houses for the organization of the parenting week. The objective of these few days is to give visibility to the many actions and initiatives that are offered daily to families.

On this occasion, the Social Center is highlighting 3 actions aimed at parents that it organizes regularly: a meditation session for parents on stress management (inspired by Chinese medicine techniques), on Tuesday, November 19 at 18:00 p.m. (1 hour); a Christmas-themed baking workshop for a family of 3 generations (3 people) on Saturday, November 23 at 15:00 p.m. (2:30 hours), and finally, a discussion group on the mental load of parents on Saturday, December 7.

Places are limited so registration for the workshops is mandatory. The participation fee is a symbolic €1 per workshop and per participant. There is no restriction on the place of residence. The meditation workshop and the discussion group are open only to mothers and fathers. However, childcare, around fun activities, will be offered during the workshops to allow parents who do not have a childcare solution to participate in the workshops.

Information and registration: 0590 87 75 53 or contact@semtaroute.com

