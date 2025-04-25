PETANQUE: Competition this Sunday at Baie Nettle | FAXINFO

The boules will be rattling this Sunday, April 27th, at Baie Nettle for a pétanque competition organized by Chez Dounce and L'Usine Store, in partnership with the Club Cariboule de Saint-Martin.

The competition, open to all enthusiasts, will take place in arranged pairs and groups. The goal throw is scheduled for 10 a.m. following a draw at 9:45 a.m.

Prizes of €/$200 and numerous prizes are up for grabs. Registration, set at €/$22 per player, includes a meal, with catering provided on site.

Info: +33 6 77 31 27 77

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/petanque-concours-ce-dimanche-a-baie-nettle/