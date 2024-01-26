PETANQUE: Men’s doubles competition this Saturday qualifying for the French championships | FAXINFO

This Saturday, January 27, the men's doubles qualifications will take place, organized by the Northern Islands committee, with Saint-Barth/Saint-Martin counting for the French championships.

The cork toss is scheduled for 15 p.m. on the Cariboule club bowling alley located at Baie Nettle. Twenty-five training courses are underway. The team draw is scheduled for this Friday evening.

If the date of the French men's doubles championships is known, August 31, 2024, the location has still to be determined. _AF

