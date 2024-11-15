PETANQUE: Tournament in arranged triplets this Saturday, November 16 at the Baie Nettle bowling alley | FAXINFO

The Cariboule pétanque club chaired by Thierry Fernandez is organizing this Saturday, November 16, at the Baie Nettle bowling alley, a competition in arranged triplets, sponsored by the company “Farwood Construction Bois”.

Registrations will be done on site from 9am followed by the team draw at 9:45am, with the cork throwing scheduled for 10am. The registration fee is €/$22 per player, including a meal prepared with the greatest care by Eddy. This competition is open to all levels of players. The registered teams will be divided into two groups A and B.

The Cariboule club is expecting many of you for this new tournament which should attract many more pétanque enthusiasts to the area.

For more information, contact Thierry at 06 77 31 27 77. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/petanque-tournoi-en-triplettes-arrangees-ce-samedi-16-novembre-au-boulodrome-de-la-baie-nettle/