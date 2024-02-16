PETANQUE: Tournament in triples arranged this Saturday, February 17 at Nettlé Bay | FAXINFO

The club Cariboule de Saint-Martin is organizing a tournament in arranged triplets sponsored by “Soccer 17” this Saturday, February 5 at the Baie Nettlé bowling alley.

The commitment is €10 per player as well as for non-licensed players and non-members of the club. Registrations will take place from 14 p.m., the drawing of teams at 14:45 p.m. with the cork toss scheduled for 15 p.m. sharp!

As usual, the refreshment bar will be provided by the club. A meal will be offered to you by the “Coco&Rico” Rôtisserie at the price of €10 per person. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/petanque-tournoi-en-triplettes-arrangees-ce-samedi-17-fevrier-a-la-baie-nettle/