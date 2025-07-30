PÉTANQUE: Young pétanque players from the Northern Islands on the verge of the national final | FAXINFO

On July 11, 12 and 13, Saint-Yrieix welcomed the French Cadet Pétanque Championship, where the Northern Islands selection made a strong impression. Etienne Legac, Célian Daviaud and Ethan Aubin, accompanied by their instructor Éric Munoz, brilliantly defended local colors.

After a promising start, a 13-8 victory against theAuvergne-Rhône-Alpes, and two tight lapels against the Pays de la Loire (8-13) and the Normandy (10-13), the triplet finished 33rd on 64 and joined the Coupe de l’Avenir.

It's there that the young people of Saint-Martin shone : victory in the last 1 againstOccitania (13-9), in the 1/8th against Normandy (13-5) and in the quarter-finals against Bourgogne-Franche-Comté (13-5). There semi final, disputed for more than two hours against the Hauts-de-France, ends with a close score of 10-13, on the verge of the final. The president of the Departmental Committee, Guillaume Daviaud, hails “an intense and emotional weekend” and congratulates his players for their commitment “You can be proud of yourselves”. A great performance, indeed. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/petanque-les-jeunes-petanqueurs-des-iles-du-nord-aux-portes-de-la-finale-nationale/