PETITION: A cry of alarm for the stray animals of Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

More than 300 people have already signed the online petition launched by the association Soualiga Animal Lovers, claiming the urgent creation of an animal shelter in Saint-Martin.

Entitled “For a refuge on the island of Saint-Martin and the improvement of animal welfare”, this initiative aims to challenge, even wake up, the authorities faced with a situation deemed “extremely alarming” in the territory.

Stray dogs and cats number in the hundreds on the island's beaches, roads, and construction sites. Many have been abandoned or have fled a violent environment. Left to their own devices, they reproduce and group together in packs. Abuse is all too common: beatings, deprivation, poisoning, animals thrown into garbage cans… All without a shelter since the destruction of the shelter during Hurricane Irma in 2017. Since then, only volunteer efforts have made it possible to limit the damage.

Despite the commitment of local associations, veterinarians, and foster families, the situation is critical. Without a shelter, the problem persists. The promised reconstruction is constantly postponed. By 2025, stray dogs will be captured and euthanized due to lack of adoption: an unacceptable solution.

The petition calls for the rapid creation of a new shelter and the strict enforcement of anti-abuse laws. It advocates a responsible, ethical, and respectful approach. Because, as the association reminds us, “it is by cultivating good that good things happen.” _Vx

Link to the petition: https://urls.fr/-6Hf98

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/petition-un-cri-dalarme-pour-les-animaux-errants-de-saint-martin/