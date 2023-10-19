Pôle emploi agencies close their access to the public tomorrow | FAXINFO

Pôle emploi agencies maintain their services remotely.

Due to the climate situation, Pôle emploi agencies are closing their access to the public this Friday, October 20, 2023 and are maintaining their services remotely.

Advisors remain mobilized by email, via the personal space on pole-emploi.fr or by telephone at 3949 for job seekers, and 3995 for companies. Services for job seekers can also be found via the Pôle emploi “My Space” mobile application: updating, making appointments, certificates, etc.

Find the latest news from Pôle emploi on: http://www.pole-emploi.fr/region/guadeloupe/

Twitter: @Poleemploi_971

Facebook: @poleemploiguadeloupe

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/les-agences-pole-emploi-ferment-leur-acces-au-public-demain/