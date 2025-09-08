POLITICS: After the fall of François Bayrou, Emmanuel Macron prepares the appointment of a new Prime Minister | FAXINFO

La Bayrou page abruptly closes. Two weeks after linking his political future to the budget issue, the Prime minister a failed this Monday to convince the deputies by calling for a surprise vote of confidence in the National AssemblyOnly 194 elected officials gave their confidence, against 384, thus sealing his predicted fall. François Bayrou will submit his resignation to the President of the Republic this Tuesday, September 9, in accordance with Article 50 of the Constitution.

By engaging the responsibility of his government on a 44 billion euro savings plan, the centrist hoped to provoke a national awarenessBut his stubborn refusal to make any concessions to the opposition ended up isolating him. The National Rally, the left and part of the Republicans voted against him, making any compromise impossibleThe French media are already talking about a “political hara-kiri”, the first setback for a head of government to fall on a vote of confidence under the Fifth Republic.

The Head of State, Emmanuel Macron, now intends to move quickly to designate François Bayrou's successor. His relatives speak of a speaking in the coming days, perhaps as early as tomorrow. Minister of the Interior, Bruno Retailleau warned that it was “out of the question” that a socialist Prime Minister would be appointed to Matignon. In the ranks of the presidential party, Gabriel Attal pleads for the appointment of a “negotiator” capable of building an agreement between “the republican forces”.

In this climate of uncertainty, the Member of Parliament for Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy, Frantz Gumbs, warned against “a new episode of political instability, hard blow for FranceAccording to him, "France and the overseas territories need calm, not chaos. They need responsibility, not partisan calculations."

