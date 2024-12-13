POLITICS: François Bayrou appointed Prime Minister | FAXINFO

Last Friday, François Bayrou was appointed Prime Minister by the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron. He succeeds Michel Barnier, who was ousted by a vote in the National Assembly. At 73, the president of the MoDem is taking up Matignon, a strategic but risky position in a tense political context. Responsible for forming a government, he will have to convince the different political forces to get out of the crisis.

Its main mission: to develop a 2025 budget capable of rallying a majority of deputies, without resorting to article 49.3, in order to avoid a new motion of censure. This task promises to be delicate, especially since tensions persist between the different parties. Bayrou, a loyal ally of Macron since the beginning of his mandate, will have to engage in broad dialogue to build governmental stability. At the time of writing, the composition of the new government was not yet known, but Bayron's first steps at Matignon will be decisive for his political future and that of the government. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/politique-francois-bayrou-nomme-premier-ministre/