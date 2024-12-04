POLITICS / Motion of censure: the Barnier government is overthrown | FAXINFO

Yesterday, the National Assembly censured the government of Michel Barnier, appointed Prime Minister on September 5, an unprecedented move since 1962 that could plunge the country into great political and budgetary uncertainty.

Following the Prime Minister's triggering of Article 49.3 of the Constitution to pass the Social Security financing bill without a vote, 331 MPs voted for the motion of censure by the New Popular Front. Michel Barnier's government will have to resign. François-Noël Buffet, Minister for Overseas Territories, a ministry that was now attached to the Prime Minister, expressed his concern before the vote: "This censure would be a hard blow for the Overseas Territories, which are seeing exceptional funding, long-awaited bills and reforms suspended, while the economic and social challenges facing our territories are only increasing." The President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron will speak this Thursday at 20 p.m. (Paris time). _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/politique-motion-de-censure-le-gouvernement-barnier-est-renverse/