PREFECTURE / IDENTITY THEFT / Existence of a fake Facebook account in the name of the Prefect of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin: An account is currently active on the Facebook application in the name of “vincent berton”. | FAXINFO

This one so far appears to be contacting people to add them as “friends”. This account is in no way linked to Prefect Vincent BERTON who is the subject of identity theft. A complaint will be filed in this regard.

Mr. Prefect Vincent BERTON reminds that official communications from the prefecture can only be followed on the “Prefect of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin” page.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/prefecture-usurpation-didentite-existence-dun-faux-compte-facebook-au-nom-du-prefet-de-saint-barthelemy-et-saint-martin-un-compte-est-actuellement-actif-sur-lapplicati/

