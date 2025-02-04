PREFECTURE / Secretary General Fabrice Thibier takes office | FAXINFO

On January 31, Prefect Vincent Berton welcomed Fabrice Thibier, the new Secretary General of the Prefecture of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin, who officially took up his duties the day before.

Telecommunications engineer et holder of a master's degree in general management, Fabrice Thibier has held several strategic positions within the administration.

Former sub-prefect of Lesparre-Médoc, he also worked as a Chief of Staff to the Ministers of Overseas Territories and the Sea, advising on economic, fiscal and European issues.

His experience also extends to industrial development et economic, particularly in Reunion.

His arrival, a few days before that of the new prefect Cyrille Le Vély, marks a new stage in the State's action in the service of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/prefecture-prise-de-fonction-du-secretaire-general-fabrice-thibier/