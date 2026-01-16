PRESS RELEASE: Failure of the information systems of the Collectivity of St Martin | FAXINFO

The Collectivity of Saint-Martin informs its constituents that a technical incident affecting computer servers is currently disrupting access to services for the population, including obtaining civil status documents, permits, procedures related to vehicle registration cards, the School Fund (CTOS), as well as all other administrative services.

Technical teams are working to restore all services as quickly as possible.

Pending further action, and unless it is an emergency, the local authority recommends that its users postpone administrative formalities until next week.

The Collectivity of Saint-Martin thanks you for your understanding.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/communique-defaillance-des-systemes-dinformation-de-la-collectivite-de-st-martin/