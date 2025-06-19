Press Release from Dauphin Telecom – Cariburo – Norinfo – Normedia/Bss Saint-Martin, 18/06/2025 | FAXINFO

Appointment of Mr. Alain Haillant to the rank of Knight of the National Order of Merit

All staff of Dauphin Telecom Saint-Martin/Saint-Barthélemy/Guadeloupe/Martinique/Guyana, Cariburo, Norinfo and Normedia/BSS is proud to announce the appointment of its President and Founder, Mr. Alain Haillant, at the rank of Knight of the National Order of Merit by decree of President of the Republic, dated May 15, 2025.

This distinction rewards 40 years of exemplary service and exceptional contribution to the economic and technological development of Saint-Martin. Mr. Alain Haillant has, over the years, been able to guide and make these prosper structures, remaining true to its vision of innovation, quality and service for the local community.

This recognition, which is part of a lifelong commitment to business equipment and communications—written, then digital—testifies to the positive and lasting impact of his commitment to residents and local economic players, with the key to the creation of numerous jobs.

All of its teams are delighted with this well-deserved appointment and would like to express their gratitude and congratulations to its President and Founder, Mr. Alain Haillant, for his unwavering dedication to the cause of Saint-Martin and other communities and territories in our region.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/communique-de-presse-de-dauphin-telecom-cariburo-norinfo-normedia-bss-saint-martin-le-18-06-2025/