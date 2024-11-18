PRESS RELEASE / School environment: reactions of officials to acts of violence | FAXINFO

The delegated prefect of the Northern Islands, Vincent Berton, the vice-rector, Harry Christophe, and the president of the Community, Louis Mussington, issued a joint press release last Friday regarding the acts of violence observed in the territory, particularly in schools.

"In recent days, violent incidents have occurred on public roads, pitting students from the same school against each other. Faced with this unacceptable situation, the State, National Education and the Collectivity of Saint-Martin wish to reaffirm their desire to preserve "living together", the common foundation for the proper functioning of all societies, and are calling for calm.

All partners must feel concerned and mobilize around this common cause. Very quickly, we will intervene together in schools."

Vincent BERTON, delegated prefect – Harry CHRISTOPHE, vice-rector – Louis MUSSINGTON, president

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/communique-milieu-scolaire-reactions-des-officiels-face-aux-faits-de-violence/